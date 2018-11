ANKARA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The order to kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi came from the “highest levels” of the Saudi government, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in an op-ed piece published by the Washington Post on Friday.

However, he wrote: “I do not believe for a second that King Salman, the custodian of the holy mosques, ordered the hit on Khashoggi.”