October 22, 2018 / 8:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish employees of Saudi consulate give statements in Khashoggi probe - NTV

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Five Turkish employees of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul are giving statements as witnesses under an investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Turkish broadcaster NTV said on Monday.

Twenty consulate workers gave statements to prosecutors in relation to the incident last week, NTV had reported previously.

Khashoggi went missing on Oct. 2 when he entered the consulate in Istanbul. After weeks of denying knowledge of his fate, Saudi officials said the prominent journalist was killed in a “rogue operation”. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Daren Butler)

