REFILE-Saudi Arabia rejects UN report in Khashoggi case as baseless - minister tweet

(Correcting typo in headline)

RIYADH, June 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s minister of state for foreign affairs rejected on Wednesday a U.N. report that said there is credible evidence that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other high-level officials are liable for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“Nothing new...,” tweeted Adel al-Jubeir. “The report of the rapporteur in the human rights council contains clear contradictions and baseless allegations which challenge its credibility.” (Reporting by Stephen Kalin and Maher Chmaytelli)