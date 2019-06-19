Corrections News
REFILE-Saudi Arabia rejects UN report in Khashoggi case as baseless - minister tweet

RIYADH, June 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s minister of state for foreign affairs rejected on Wednesday a U.N. report that said there is credible evidence that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other high-level officials are liable for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“Nothing new...,” tweeted Adel al-Jubeir. “The report of the rapporteur in the human rights council contains clear contradictions and baseless allegations which challenge its credibility.” (Reporting by Stephen Kalin and Maher Chmaytelli)

