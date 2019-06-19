Turkey says it strongly endorses U.N. report on Khashoggi murder

ANKARA, June 19 (Reuters) - Turkey strongly endorses the U.N.’s recommendations regarding the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a report by a U.N. rights investigator, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wedsnesday, Agnes Callamard, the U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, said evidence suggests Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman and other senior Saudi officials are liable for the Khashoggi’s murder.

“(We) strongly endorse U.N. Rapporteur Agnes Callamard’s recommendations for elucidating Khashoggi’s murder and holding those responsible accountable,” Cavusoglu said on Twitter.