GENEVA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The United States told the U.N. Human Rights Council on Monday that it condemned the “premeditated killing” of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and said a thorough and transparent investigation was essential.

The United States had observer status at the U.N. review of Saudi Arabia’s rights record. Washington quit the 47-member council in June, accusing it of bias against Israel. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay Writing by Andrew Heavens)