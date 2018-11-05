Saudi Arabia tells U.N. rights body that will prosecute Khashoggi murder

GENEVA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia told the United Nations top human rights body on Monday that it was investigating the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at its Istanbul consulate last month with a view to prosecuting the perpetrators.

Bandar Al Aiban, President of the Human Rights Commission of Saudi Arabia who headed the government delegation at a regular review of its record, said in a speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council that King Salman had instructed the public prosecutor to “investigate the case according to applicable laws and to bring perpetrators to justice”.