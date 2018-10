WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Twenty-one Saudis will have their U.S. visas revoked or be made ineligible for U.S. visas over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Tuesday.

The vast majority of the 21 have U.S. visas, a U.S. State Department official said. (Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)