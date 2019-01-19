CORRECTED-U.S. Senator Graham says U.S.-Saudi cannot move on until prince is "dealt with"

(Corrects “handled” to “dealt with”)

ANKARA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said on Saturday the relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia cannot move forward until Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is “dealt with”, without being more specific.

Speaking in Ankara a day after meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Graham also said Congress will reintroduce sanctions against those involved in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Alexander Smith)