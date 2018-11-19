Senator Wyden ask U.S. spy agencies for public report on Khashoggi killing

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Ron Wyden on Monday called on U.S. intelligence officials to publicly release a summary of their findings on the killing of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Wyden said in a statement to Reuters.

In the wake of published reports that the Central Intelligence Agency believed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had personally ordered Khashoggi’s murder in Turkey in October, Wyden said U.S. spy chiefs should “come out and provide the American people and the Congress with a public assessment of who ordered the killing.” (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; editing by Lisa Lambert and Grant McCool)