Turkey says Khashoggi murder complicated and "monstrously planned"

ANKARA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is a complicated murder that has been “monstrously planned”, the spokesman for Turkey’s ruling AK party said on Monday.

Khashoggi went missing on Oct. 2 when he entered the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul. After weeks of denying knowledge of his fate, Saudi officials said the prominent journalist was killed in a “rogue operation”.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Omer Celik also said claims of negotiations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia as part of the investigation into Khashoggi’s killing were unethical, adding it was Turkey’s responsibility to uncover the truth about the case. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay)