FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 22, 2018 / 12:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey says Khashoggi murder complicated and "monstrously planned"

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is a complicated murder that has been “monstrously planned”, the spokesman for Turkey’s ruling AK party said on Monday.

Khashoggi went missing on Oct. 2 when he entered the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul. After weeks of denying knowledge of his fate, Saudi officials said the prominent journalist was killed in a “rogue operation”.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Omer Celik also said claims of negotiations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia as part of the investigation into Khashoggi’s killing were unethical, adding it was Turkey’s responsibility to uncover the truth about the case. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.