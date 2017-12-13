Saudi King Salman vows to confront corruption with justice and decisiveness

RIYADH, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz said on Wednesday his government was determined to confront corruption with “justice and decisiveness” as the kingdom pushes ahead with its 2030 vision to wean the kingdom from dependence on oil.

In a televised speech to the country’s consultative Shura council, Salman also said Saudi Arabia will work to enable the private sector to become a partner in development. (Reporting by Noah Browning and Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)