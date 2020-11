Saudi Arabia to relax foreign workers' sponsorship terms in March '21

FILE PHOTO: An Asian labourer climbs a ladder as he works at the construction site of a building in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser/File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced new plans to ease foreign workers’ contractual restrictions, improving a controversial seven-decade-old sponsorship system known as kafala.

The plans, to take effect in March 2021, aim to make the Saudi labour market more attractive, the deputy minister for human resources said, by granting foreign workers the right to change jobs and leave the country without employers’ permission.

“Through this initiative we aim to build an attractive labour market and improve the working environment through three main services. ..available to all foreign workers in the private sector,” Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthunain told reporters.

Saudi Arabia, which chairs the Group of 20 major economies (G20) this year, is seeking to boost its private sector, part of an ambitious plan to diversify its oil-dependent economy.

The move will help attract high-skilled workers and help achieve Vision 2030 objectives, Abuthunain added.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan is a package of economic and social policies designed to free the kingdom from reliance on oil exports.

The currently applicable kafala system generally binds a migrant worker to one employer. Rights groups, including Amnesty International, have been calling on Saudi authorities to end that system which leaves workers vulnerable to abuses.

The new initiative will base the relation between employers and workers on a contract that should be certified by the government, and will allow workers to apply directly for services via an e-government portal, instead of a mandatory employers’ approval.