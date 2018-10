LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Saudi Arabia’s sovereign debt jumped to the highest level in 11 months on Monday after the kingdom faced increasing international pressure over missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Saudi Arabia’s 5-year credit default swaps rose to 100 basis points after closing at 89 basis points on Friday, according to data from IHS Markit. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker Editing by Jamie McGeever)