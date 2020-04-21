Saudi shares drop 1.5% at market open, Aramco slides 1.7% - Refinitiv data

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock index dropped 1.5% at market open on Tuesday, while the kingdom’s oil giant Aramco slid 1.7% after U.S. oil traded in negative territory on Monday for the first time on record amid a coronavirus-induced supply glut.

The index and Aramco shares fell further in early trade, while almost all indexes in the Gulf were in the red, Refinitiv data showed. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alex Richardson)