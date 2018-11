CAIRO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih said on Monday the kingdom had launched a uranium exploration programme and initial indications were positive, Al-Arabiya Business reported on Twitter.

Falih added that a project to construct two nuclear plants, was proceeding at an excellent pace according to plan, according to Al-Arabiya. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Mark Heinrich)