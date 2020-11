DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s foreign assets fell to $446.6 billion in October, from $447.6 billion in September, central bank data showed on Sunday.

Reserves stood at 1,835 trillion riyals ($489.23 billion) in October 2019, the data showed.

For Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority's money supply data for October click (bit.ly/3qdc2Y4)

($1 = 3.7503 riyals)