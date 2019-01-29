Saudi's NEOM set up as joint stock company owned by wealth fund -state news agency

RIYADH, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has set up NEOM, a planned $500 billion mega economic zone, as a closed joint-stock company fully owned by the Public Investment Fund, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

The change in the legal status of NEOM will allow the company to create 16 economic sectors, SPA said.

Saudi Arabia said this month it plans to start developing the first area of NEOM in the first quarter of 2019. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; writing by Saeed Azhar; editing by Jason Neely)