Saudi invites U.S. firms to take part in nuclear programme, minister says

RIYADH, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has invited U.S. firms to take part in developing its civilian nuclear power programme, and is not interested in any way in diverting nuclear technology to military use, energy minister Khalid al-Falih told reporters on Monday.

He was speaking after meeting with U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who said it would be premature to make statements about agreements with Saudi Arabia on nuclear cooperation. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Stephen Kalin; Writing by Andrew Torchia)