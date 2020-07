SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - The world’s largest oil exporter Saudi Aramco has reduced the volume of August-loading crude that it will supply to at least four buyers in Asia, four sources told Reuters on Monday.

The cuts were mainly for Arab Heavy crude, the sources said.

Reuters could not immediately reach Aramco for comment. (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Florence Tan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)