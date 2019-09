RIYADH, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Drone attacks on two Saudi Aramco factories in Abqaiq and Khurais on Saturday caused fires that the company’s security forces brought under control, a spokesman for Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry said in a statement.

The comments, published by sthe tate news media, did not identify the source of the attack. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Richard Borsuk)