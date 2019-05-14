Saudi's Falih says oil pumping stations hit by explosive-laden drones

DUBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Tuesday that two oil pumping stations for the East-West pipeline had been hit by explosive-laden drones, calling the attack “an act of terrorism” that targeted global oil supplies.

Falih said that Saudi oil output and exports for crude and refined products were continuing without disruption, but that the state oil giant Aramco had halted oil pumping in the pipeline while the damage was evaluated and the stations were repaired, according to a statement carried by the state news agency SPA. (Reporting by Asma al-Sharif and Aziz El Yaakoubi; writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Kevin Liffey)