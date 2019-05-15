UAE says to show restraint after tanker attacks, Iran must change behavior

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will show restraint after attacks on Saudi oil tankers off its coast and is committed to de-escalation during a “difficult situation” caused by Iranian behavior in the region, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said he would not speculate about who was behind Sunday’s sabotage acts on four vessels near Fujairah emirate while an investigation was underway and due to be completed within days.

“We need to emphasize caution and good judgment. It is easy to throw accusations but it is a difficult situation, there are serious issues and among them is Iranian behavior,” he said, mentioning concern about Iran’s missiles and regional policy. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous)