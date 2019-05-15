Energy
May 15, 2019 / 12:41 PM / a day ago

Saudi Aramco resumes oil pumping via pipeline after drone attack - source

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has resumed crude oil pumping via its East-West pipeline after shutting it down temporarily for checks following an armed drone attack on two of its pumping stations, a source familiar with matter said on Wednesday.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih has said that Tuesday’s attack caused a fire on the No. 8 pumping station, leaving minor damage.

Aramco said it had halted crude pumping via the pipeline, which transports Saudi oil from the Eastern Province to Yanbu port, as a precautionary measure, and that its oil and gas supplies have not been impacted. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous)

