Saudi Aramco resumes oil pumping via pipeline after drone attack - source

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has resumed crude oil pumping via its East-West pipeline after shutting it down temporarily for checks following an armed drone attack on two of its pumping stations, a source familiar with matter said on Wednesday.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih has said that Tuesday’s attack caused a fire on the No. 8 pumping station, leaving minor damage.

Aramco said it had halted crude pumping via the pipeline, which transports Saudi oil from the Eastern Province to Yanbu port, as a precautionary measure, and that its oil and gas supplies have not been impacted. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous)