CAIRO, March 7 (Reuters) - Large quantities of gas have been discovered in the Red Sea, Saudi state news agency SPA quoted energy minister Khalid al-Falih as saying.

Falih also said Saudi Aramco was studying possible LNG project acquisition opportunities in the United States, adding that Aramco also aims to invest in South Africa where the oil giant is studying a petrochemicals project. (Reporting by Hesham Hajali; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)