No change to French patrols off UAE after tanker attacks - military spokesman

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - The spokesman for France’s military chief on Thursday said that as far as he was aware Paris had not intensified patrols in the Persian gulf since the attack on oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates over the weekend.

French experts were taking part in the investigation, the spokesman said.

France has a naval base in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE would show restraint after the sabotage attacks, a senior official said on Wednesday, and was committed to de-escalating tensions during a "difficult situation" caused by Iranian behavior in the region.