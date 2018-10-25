Saudi's Falih says market intervention may be needed to cut oil stockpiles

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih believes there could be a need for intervention to reduce oil stockpiles after increases in recent months, he said in comments to state TV.

“We (have) entered the stage of worrying about this increase,” Al-Falih told state broadcaster al-Ekhbariya.

He added that intervention might be required to return to the stability reached after “tireless efforts during the past year and a half”. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty Writing by Tuqa Khalid Editing by David Goodman)