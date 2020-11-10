Saudi Arabia, Iraq to commit to all decisions that have been agreed - joint statement

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Iraq agreed on Tuesday on coordinating positions in the oil sector within the scope of work of OPEC and OPEC+ and to fully commit to all decisions that have been agreed upon in a manner that guarantees reaching fair and appropriate oil prices for exporters and consumers, Saudi state news agency said, citing a joint statement.

The statement came after a virtual meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.