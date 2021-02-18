Saudi, Malaysian ministers discuss cooperation on petroleum-related investments - report

CAIRO - Feb 18 (Reuters) - Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Malaysia’s foreign minister discussed means of enhancing petroleum-related investments between the two countries at a meeting in Riyadh on Thursday, the Saudi state news agency reported.

The ministers also discussed cooperation between the Kingdom and Malaysia to maintain stability in the petroleum market, it said. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Alaa Swilam; Editing by Jan Harvey)