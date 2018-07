(corrects production number to 10.488 from 10.448)

ABU DHABI, July 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has told OPEC it pumped 10.488 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil last month, OPEC sources told Reuters on Thursday.

This compares with a production number of 10.03 million bpd in May, according to OPEC’s latest monthly oil report. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by MarkPotter)