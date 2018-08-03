Saudi's July oil output at around 10.290 mln bpd - OPEC sources

DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s crude oil production in July was around 10.290 million barrels per day, two OPEC sources said on Friday.

The amount of oil supplied to the market in July was slightly higher at 10.380 million bpd, the sources said.

Supply to the market — both domestically and for exports — may differ from production depending on the movement of barrels in and out of storage.

Saudi Arabia told OPEC that it pumped 10.488 million bpd of crude oil in June, an increase of 458,000 bpd from the production figure it submitted for May. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Susan Fenton)