Saudi Arabia raises February crude official prices to Asia

(Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s state oil producer Aramco raised its February official selling price (OSP) for its Arab Light crude to Asia by $0.70 per barrel, setting it at plus $1 per barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The company set the Arab Light OSP to Northwestern Europe at a discount of $1.90 a barrel against ICE Brent, down $0.50 from January and to the United States at plus $0.75 per barrel over ASCI (Argus Sour Crude Index), up $0.20 from the previous month.