Saudi Arabia raises November crude official prices to Asia

(Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s state oil producer Aramco raised its November official selling price (OSP) for its Arab Light crude to Asia by $0.10 a barrel, setting it at a minus $0.40 per barrel versus Oman/Dubai average, the company said on Tuesday.

The company set the Arab Light OSP to Northwestern Europe at a discount of $2.00 a barrel over ICE Brent and to the United States at plus $1.05 per barrel over ASCI (Argus Sour Crude Index), both unchanged from October.