Saudi Arabia raises official January crude price to Asia

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco has raised the January price for its Arab light crude to Asia to $0.30 a barrel over Oman/Dubai crude, up $0.80 from December, a company document showed.

It has also set the January OSP of its Arab light crude oil to the United States at plus $0.55 a barrel over ASCI (Argus Sour Crude Index), down $0.30 a barrel from December, according to the document.

Aramco also set its OSP for Arab light crude oil to Northwestern Europe to minus $1.40 a barrel to ICE Brent.