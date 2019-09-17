Total CEO: Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne said last weekend’s attacks on Saudi oil production facilities will have consequences, adding on Tuesday that he was “deeply concerned” by the situation in the Middle East.

“Launching an attack on half of Saudi Arabia’s oil production will have consequences (...) I fear this major attack will not be left without retaliation. We don’t know where all this will end”, he said during a parliamentary hearing. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten ; Editing by Sarah White)