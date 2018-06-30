FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2018 / 12:54 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Trump, Saudi king discuss oil markets, no mention of production plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, June 30 (Reuters) - Saudi King Salman and U.S. President Donald Trump emphasised the need to preserve oil market stability and the efforts of oil-producing countries to compensate for any potential shortage, in a phone call reported by Saudi state media on Saturday.

The statement did not mention any intention by Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, to raise production to 2 million barrels per day. Trump said in a tweet he had asked the king for such an increase and the king had agreed, (Reporting By Stephen Kalin, editing by Larry King)

