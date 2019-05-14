U.S. believes Iran proxies may be behind tanker attacks -official

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. national security agencies now believe proxies sympathetic to or working for Iran may have attacked four tankers off the United Arab Emirates rather than Iranian forces themselves, a U.S. official familiar with the latest U.S. assessments said on Tuesday.

The official said possible perpetrators might include Houthi rebels in Yemen and Iran-backed Shi’ite militias based in Iraq but said Washington did not have hard evidence on who sabotaged the four vessels, including two Saudi tankers, off Fujairah emirate on Sunday. (Reporting By Mark Hosenball; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Bernadette Baum)