Energy
Saudi energy minister, U.S. counterpart express concern over threats targeting freedom of maritime traffic -Tweet

CAIRO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Khalid Al-Falih and U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Tuesday expressed concern over threats targeting freedom of maritime traffic, Al-Falih said in a tweet.

Al-Falih added that the two countries “stressed their determination to work together to ensure the security of global energy supplies”.

Al-Falih and Perry also discussed the condition of the oil market and Saudi Arabia’s keenness to stabilise it, as Al-Falih affirmed the commitment of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-member producers to coordinate output and strive to balance the oil market. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Dan Grebler)

