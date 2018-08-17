FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2018 / 3:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-Saudi Aramco still committed to meet future oil demand- energy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds missing word “minister” to headline)

DUBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Saudi state oil giant producer Saudi Aramco is still committed to meeting future oil demand through continued investments, the kingdom’s Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih said in a company report on Friday.

Aramco, which is slated for a public share sale, “continued to prepare itself for the listing of its shares, a landmark event the companu and its board anticipate with excitement,” Al Falih was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Adrian Croft

