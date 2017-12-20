FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2017 / 4:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi PetroRabigh II to start operations in Q1 next year -energy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday that PetroRabigh II, the expansion of the petrochemical complex of PetroRabigh, would start operations in the first quarter of 2018.

Falih was speaking at a news conference in Riyadh. Phase II of the joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Sumitomo Chemical will be able to produce 5 million tonnes of petrochemicals and 15 million tonnes of petroleum products annually. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Katie Paul; Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Andrew Torchia)


