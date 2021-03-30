Saudi crown prince says PIF working with other SWFS on a fund called 'Invest In Saudi' - state TV

CAIRO - (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday that the Public Investment Fund is working with other sovereign wealth funds in the region on a fund called “Invest In Saudi”.
Speaking to private-sector representatives, the prince said the size of the fund could be 500 billion riyals ($133.32 billion) to 1 trillion riyals, according to the televised meeting on the Saudi state TV Al-Ekhbariya.
Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Leslie Adler
