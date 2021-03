Saudi crown prince says PIF working with other SWFS on a fund called 'Invest In Saudi' - state TV

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 10, 2019. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO - (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday that the Public Investment Fund is working with other sovereign wealth funds in the region on a fund called “Invest In Saudi”.

Speaking to private-sector representatives, the prince said the size of the fund could be 500 billion riyals ($133.32 billion) to 1 trillion riyals, according to the televised meeting on the Saudi state TV Al-Ekhbariya.