Saudi Arabia's PIF signs $15 billion loan

DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, said on Wednesday it has signed a $15 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility with a group of 17 banks, which it said gives it access to extra capital that can be deployed quickly when needed.

Reuters reported last month that PIF could raise between $13 billion and $15 billion, according to one source. Sources said the one-year facility could be renewed four times. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alison Williams)