DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced on Wednesday the launch of a “global leading” tourism project called Amaala on the country’s northwestern coast.

“The new destination is a natural extension of the Mediterranean Sea, and dubbed the Riviera of the Middle East,” said the Saudi sovereign wealth fund in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Robin Pomeroy)