ABU DHABI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund plans to have over 1,000 employees by the end of this year from 700 currently, said Head of Corporate Finance Alireza Zaimi.

He was speaking at a conference in Abu Dhabi.

PIF is Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s vehicle to boost Saudi investments at home and abroad, as he seeks to diversify the oil-heavy economy. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Saeed Azhar, editing by Davide Barbuscia)