September 2, 2018 / 10:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi sovereign fund appoints ex-CEO of Dow Chemical as special adviser

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund has appointed Andrew Liveris, the former chairman and chief executive of Dow Chemical, as a special adviser, it said on Sunday.

Liveris will work closely with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) on matters of strategic importance, assist the fund in efforts to boost the value of its portfolio, and ensure the contribution of PIF companies to Saudi Arabia’s economic vision programme 2030, the fund said in a statement.

The PIF, which manages more than $250 billion in assets, aims to increase its asset portfolio to $400 billion by 2020. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar Editing by Alison Williams)

