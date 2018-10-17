FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
October 17, 2018 / 5:26 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Britain's BAE Systems to send senior representatives to Saudi conference

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest defence company BAE Systems said it will send senior representatives to the Future Investment Initiative conference in Saudi Arabia.

BAE Systems is an exception to the recent flurry of top executives and companies pulling out of next week’s high profile conference amid widespread concern about the fate of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“We expect to have senior representation at the event”, a spokeswoman told Reuters in an e-mailed statement.

The company did not specify who would attend the event.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.