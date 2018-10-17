Britain's BAE Systems to send senior representatives to Saudi conference

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest defence company BAE Systems said it will send senior representatives to the Future Investment Initiative conference in Saudi Arabia.

BAE Systems is an exception to the recent flurry of top executives and companies pulling out of next week’s high profile conference amid widespread concern about the fate of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“We expect to have senior representation at the event”, a spokeswoman told Reuters in an e-mailed statement.

The company did not specify who would attend the event.