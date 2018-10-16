HSBC CEO will no longer attend Saudi investment conference

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - HSBC Chief Executive John Flint has pulled out of a high profile conference in Saudi Arabia, a spokeswoman for the bank told Reuters on Tuesday, the latest executive to quit the event amid widespread concern about the fate of a journalist.

“John Flint will no longer attend Future Investment Initiative,” a spokeswoman for HSBC told Reuters.

Executives from media, technology and financial firms have in the last few days withdrawn from the conference, scheduled for Oct. 23-25, after the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)