October 12, 2018 / 2:14 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. arms makers express concern to Trump admin about Saudi deals - official

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Major U.S. defense contractors have expressed concern to the Trump administration that lawmakers angered by the disappearance of a Saudi journalist in Turkey will block further arms deals with Saudi Arabia, a senior U.S. official told Reuters on Friday.

Turkish reports that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a vocal critic of Riyadh, was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul have hardened resistance in the U.S. Congress to selling weapons to Saudi Arabia, already a sore point for many lawmakers concerned about the Saudi role in Yemen’s civil war. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick Editing by Bill Rigby)

