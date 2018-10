NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Stephen Pagliuca, co-chairman at U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital, will not attend a high-profile conference in Saudi Arabia, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Pagliuca’s withdrawal follows decisions by several senior U.S. executives to withdraw amid concerns about missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of the kingdom and a U.S. resident. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)