Bloomberg withdraws from Saudi investment conference

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Bloomberg on Friday withdrew from a Saudi investment conference at the end of the month, following other media companies that have dropped plans to participate after the disappearance of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“Bloomberg will no longer serve as a media partner for the Future Investment Initiative. As we do with every major event in the region, we plan to cover any news from our regional news bureau,” a Bloomberg News spokesperson told Reuters. (Reporting by Ken Li; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)